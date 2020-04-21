College and NFL analyst Mike Detillier talks Saints draft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s a lot of speculation as to who the New Orleans Saints will be drafting in the first round come Thursday night.
The Saints have the 24th overall pick with buzz surrounding Utah State’s Quarterback Jordan Love. However, college and pro football analyst Mike Detillier says New Orleans has other options.
“The Saints are all chips in. You went out and spent a lot of money for a 33-year-old receiver and a 32-year-old safety. So, in your first round you’re going pick a quarterback that’s not going to help you win this year," Detillier said.
“And for that last two years, hasn’t Sean told everyone that his quarterback for the future is Taysom Hill? I would have no objection if they went Jordan Love because I think he’s going to be a future starting quarterback and a good one in the NFL, but I just think they are going to go defense in this draft unless one of the top four receivers are still on the board: Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson.”
There could be an argument that the Saints have limited offensive needs for next season. They return their entire offensive line and every major threat from 2019, plus Emmanuel Sanders.
Not to mention, starting star quarterback Drew Brees is back after signing a brand new two year $50 million deal. That means defense could potentially be the focus in this draft.
“I think you go with a linebacker first. I like Kenneth Murry from Oklahoma, but I think he’ll be gone, so I’d go Patrick Queen from LSU," Detillier said.
Detillier explained how if the Saints do draft early on the offensive side of the ball, it will be for an offensive guard.
“Sean has come out and said that he wants to help the interior offensive line," Detillier said. “They just gave a lot of money to Aundrus Peat, so it’s not him. They spent a second-round pick on Erik McCoy, so it’s not the center position. You’re paying Nick Easton and Larry Warford a lot of money. Are you going to move one of those guys come draft time. I wouldn’t be surprised if Larry Warford is involved in a trade with Seattle. So, I think that offensive guard is a place to watch come draft time.”
Another position the Saints need to hone in on during this draft is cornerback.
New Orleans returned Marshon Lattimore and extended Janoris Jenkins’ contract for next season, but Jenkins is over 30 years old. The loss of Eli Apple puts the black and gold in a bind at that position.
“You can never have enough good cover cornerbacks,” Detillier said. “You have Patrick Robinson who’s in his 30s and he’s had a lot of inconsistent play. PJ Williams I thought played well last year, but better at the safety spot. So, I would have no objection if Kristian Fulton from LSU was the guy at 24. Another guy that could be a good option is Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson, I know he’s all of 5′8″ but he plays like he’s 6′8″ he can play flat out. I think he would be a great addition.”
Role players are something Saints head coach Sean Payton is always looking for and Mike Detillier said that special teams could be another focus for the black and gold during this draft.
SAINTS 2020 DRAFT PICKS:
Round 1: Pick 24
Round 3: Pick 88
Round 4: Pick 130
Round 5: Pick 169
Round 6: Pick 203
The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday April 24th at 7 p.m. with the first round. You can watch the draft live on NFL Network, ESPN and also on ABC.
