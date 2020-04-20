10 years later, Cameron Parish officials reflect on Deepwater Horizon oil spill

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - As the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, ten years ago another crisis began.
In the ten years since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, much of the gulf has recovered, but a report from the National Wildlife Federation suggests all may not be improved. Now, all these years later, Cameron Parish officials are reflecting back on the lessons learned from the oil spill.
“It was very very bad to the east. Impacted a lot of things, a lot of people, a lot of lives and a lot of wildlife. Most tragically of all the families who had the bad news of losing their loved ones," Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said.
Johnson was chief deputy ten years ago when the Deepwater Horizon rig exploded pumping four million barrels of oil into the gulf.
“In law enforcement you have to prepare for the unexpected. You have to prepare for what could happen, like this. It could happen on this end (of the state) but I hope it never does,” Johnson said.
He said while it didn’t impact Southwest Louisiana, like other parts of the state, they closely watched how Southeastern parishes handled the situation.
“In a situation like this, LSA, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, whenever something like this happens, we’re all in a mutual aid agreement. We will draw from those sheriffs and departments who have had those experiences who will come and help us and they’re always glad to. Just like we would be glad to," Johnson said.
Darrell Williams was the parish’s treasurer at the time. He helped compile the financial impacts Cameron Parish faced as a result.
“It hurt the oil field. Commercial fishermen — a lot of the fishermen from the eastern part of the state. With all that was happening over there, they were moving over here and competing with the local fishermen here. There were impacts to mainly those two industries," Williams said.
The parish won a $1.9 million settlement, now used for projects along the Cameron coast.
“I think it brought a lot of attention to that. To the coastal erosion issues, our salt water intrusion issues. It kinda showed that should be a priority especially for all the coastal parishes to work together to improve and mitigate those losses we’ve sustained over the years. Today, it’s a constant work. it’s about working together to do this for the entire coast," Williams said.
