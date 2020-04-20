Washington-Marion’s Ashanti Carter commits to Alcorn State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion junior pitcher and infielder Ashanti Carter made her college decision known this weekend as she announced her commitment to play for Alcorn State of the SWAC.
“I chose to go to Alcorn because as soon as I got on campus they treated me like family,” said Carter in a statement to KPLC. “They made sure I was comfortable and they reminded me of home.”
The 2021 softball prospect transferred to Washington-Marion this year after an all-district season with the Iowa Yellow Jackets in 2019. Last season she picked up 27 wins in the circle while tallying 164 strikeouts. In addition, Carter picked up 59 RBIs on 72 hits with two of them being home runs.
Carter was a second-team all-district pick at pitcher in 2018.
