Statewide burn ban temporarily lifted for Vernon Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced a modification to the statewide burn ban on Monday to allow for the burning of debris resulting from Sunday’s storm in Vernon Parish.
State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said burning of debris resulting from severe weather on April 19 is allowed unless prohibited by the local governing authority.
The statewide cease and desist order for all private burnings is still in effect for all other parishes.
The modification for Vernon Parish is in effect until April 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Read the full statement below:
