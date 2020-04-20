Private Schools transition to virtual classrooms

As public schools transition to online classrooms, private schools are also making the jump.
At Immaculate Conception Catholic School (ICCS), it isn’t something new. Blair Tadlock, Vice Principal of Curriculum explained their 4th through 8th graders are already familiar with the Google Classroom format.
“A couple weeks ago before we actually ended up having to close, our 3rd graders all got their accounts so they were starting to play with them at school," Tadlock said. "So, it was a matter of getting our Pre-K friends all the way through 2nd grade set up and ready to go.”
Though they had to make the transition virtually overnight, principal Christi Jarreau said the governor’s orders to move classrooms online, conveniently came near an already scheduled conference day for the teachers.
“We converted that from a conference day to an in-service day and it all really lent itself to rolling up our sleeves and putting our game face on,” Jarreau said.
A game face for all the bumps along the road of making sure their students succeed.
“Not only may it be that they didn’t have a device, or they didn’t have a reliable internet connection, but we are very aware that some of our households are strained by mom and dad and their work shifts and that changing a little bit,” Tadlock said. "We are working with those families.”
Addressing those circumstances is also important for Hamilton Christian School.
“We’ve developed policies on how not to penalize those students that do not have the technology," said Morgan Daugherty, principal at HCS. "Our new plan that we just released does include both technology and tech-free assessments for different students in different situations.”
To ease the burden on the students and teachers, they have moved to a 4 days-a-week schedule and have shortened their school year. Students are still graded at HCS.
“Elementary is more focused on skill-based right now where we’re not going to assign a letter grade, we will be looking at end of course proficiency exams," Daugherty said. "Middle school and high school are receiving grades at this time, just the amount of grades that were given are just reduced.”
Students are also graded at ICCS.
“Assignments launch on a Tuesday so they until the following Monday to turn them in, those that are due," Tadlock said. "While our teachers are certainly, let’s say one particular classroom may put out five assignments, only two of them are due back for a grade.”
ICCS is only focusing on core subjects that require instruction. Elective teachers, do post activities that students can do if they would like to, on their own combined classroom. Their P.E. teacher, for example, has included exercises the students can do at home.
