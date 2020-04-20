New Iberia based business offering bleach to area parishes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For many, it has become more difficult to find cleaning supplies while out shopping for groceries. But a Louisiana business is hoping to fill that void with their "Operation Disinfect to Protect."
According to the CDC, cleaning followed by disinfecting frequently used surfaces is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but that can be hard to do when cleaning supplies are scarce.
That’s why a New Iberia based company is extending a helping hand to eleven other parishes.
"Here we are as a company that has the ability to make an effect in flattening the curve," Kevin Moore, president of K&R Commercial Cleaning Solution said.
He says the goal is to provide A thousand gallons of bleach a week for eleven south Louisiana parishes. They aren’t asking for money, participants just have to bring their own jug with a lid.
“So what we’re actually giving out is one gallon of regular store bought bleach that they can use 1/3 of and dilute it down,” Moore said.
CDC guidelines recommend 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water when mixing up a cleaning solution. Moore says this will allow families to have more than enough to keep their households germ free.
Assistant technician, Clayton Trahan, says they also want to help disinfect schools.
"Not only the high schools, elementary schools, middle schools and where all the kids play. It's the best time right now to go ahead and clean them, or not clean but sanitize and disinfect at the least," Trahan said.
Moore is encouraging people to reach out to local leaders.
"I've reached out to quite a few, but were just kinda waiting, and the best response is to have the community, you guys. Go out and call your government officials and say hey we want this in our community," Moore said. "We can't find bleach out in the store, these people are willing to give it away to help us reduce the risk. Please, invite them to our parish."
Moore is hoping to work with leaders of area parishes to coordinate a time and place for people who need bleach to fill their jugs.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.