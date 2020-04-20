Draft guru Mike Detillier believes LSU could make history in 2020 draft

“I’ll never forget signing day when they signed Chaisson, we were doing the radio show and Coach O came over to me and sat down and said "Boy, I’m going to just tell you, when it’s all said and done, he’s going to break every quarterback sack record at LSU if he stays healthy’,” Detillier said. "Now, he didn’t stay healthy, but you saw late last year, those final five or six games, he was a monster player coming off the edge. It wasn’t all about sacks, it was about pressure. He made you understand that you can’t just block him with one guy.”