Draft guru Mike Detillier believes LSU could make history in 2020 draft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - College and pro football analyst Mike Detillier said this draft class for LSU could not only make school history, but NFL history. The most players LSU has seen drafted at one time is nine and this year the school is projected to break that.
“I think you’lI have five and potentially a sixth go in the first round," Detillier said. “Potentially, the largest draft class in the history of LSU. I think you’ll see 15 players get drafted from LSU.”
The 2004 Ohio State Buckeyes saw 14 players get drafted. So, if Detillier’s predictions turn out to be true, LSU would become the first-ever school to produce a 15 player draft class.
"It’s unbelievable the amount of talent and that’s not only a great testimony to their recruiting, but also to Coach O and his staff on being able to develop these players,” Detillier said.
LSU could also be the first school to tie the University of Miami with the most first-round picks. Miami saw six players drafted in the first round back in 2004.
Below are the six prospects Mike Detillier believes could go in the first round from LSU:
· Joe Burrow: Detillier, like other football analysts, believes quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick landing him in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990. Their last playoff appearance came in 2015 when they lost in the AFC Wild Card round.
“When you’re the number one pick you’re going to a bad team. There’s always that hope that you can be that guy to turn around a franchise," Detillier said. "The fact that he grew up in Ohio, went to high school in Ohio and started college at Ohio State, that sort of puts him at more pressure than a normal person would get. I think with the right pieces, Joe is a guy that can get you to the Superbowl.”
· K’Lavon Chaisson: The linebacker is the second one off the board for LSU in the first round, Detillier said.
However, Chaisson does have a history of injuries. He only played in 2018′s season opener against Miami before tearing his ACL, forcing him to miss the entire season. In 2019, he missed two games due to an ankle injury. Chaisson finished 2019 with 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
“I’ll never forget signing day when they signed Chaisson, we were doing the radio show and Coach O came over to me and sat down and said "Boy, I’m going to just tell you, when it’s all said and done, he’s going to break every quarterback sack record at LSU if he stays healthy’,” Detillier said. "Now, he didn’t stay healthy, but you saw late last year, those final five or six games, he was a monster player coming off the edge. It wasn’t all about sacks, it was about pressure. He made you understand that you can’t just block him with one guy.”
· Justin Jefferson: The Louisiana native excelled during his past two seasons at LSU recording 165 receptions and over 2,400 yards.
“I thought he was the best slot receiver in college football last year. He’s a big time play maker,” Detillier said. “I think if you put Joe Burrow on a lie detector machine and you ask him ‘Who’s the one guy you trust on 3rd and 9 to get you the yardage’ yeah, Ja’Marr Chase is an unbelievable talent, but I think he’d be below the circuits if he didn’t say Justin Jefferson."
· Patrick Queen: At the combine, Queen ran a 4.50 40-yard dash, ranking the fourth fastest by a linebacker.
“He’s played both weak side linebacker and also in the middle, which gives you versatility. He can run the field tremendously well. He’s a great athlete and aggressive," Detillier said. “What jumps out at me is his ability to cover one-on-one downfield. You don’t have to take him off the field on third down. At 24, I think he’s a viable option for the Saints.”
· Kristian Fulton: Detillier said Fulton is the number 3 cornerback in this draft class.
“I think he goes in the mid to late 20s in round one. He’s a really good one on one cover guy. He loves to press coverage and has improved as a tackler,” Detillier said. “He’s got ball skills you can’t teach. Either you got it or you don’t and he’s got it.”
· Grant Delpit: Detillier believes Delpit could go in the first round but injuries may push him to the second round.
“Grant had an unbelievable 2018. You can make a strong argument that Grant Delpit was one of the three best defensive players in college football in 2018," Detillier said. “The 2019 version, due to injuries with his shoulder and ankle, he wasn’t the same person. You’re going to have to have a strong regional scout, director of player personnel, to explain to a coach why he wasn’t the same guy. He could potentially go in round one, but I think in a very conservative first round he may fall into the second round."
The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday April 24th at 7 p.m. with the first round. You can watch the draft live on NFL Network, ESPN and also on ABC.
