Local lawn service cuts grass for health care workers who are also single parents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local lawn service is helping health care workers on the front line of coronavirus pandemic maintain their yard by cutting grass for them, free of charge until April 22.
The owner of Ramirez Lawn Service said he’s taken time off this week to cut grass specifically for nurses who are also single parents, juggling the responsibilities of home while battling the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Nurses, single parents, a lot of times they don’t have time,” Bobby Ramirez said. “They’re trying to take care of us. So this is for me to get back to them.”
Ramirez, who’s mowed lawns as a kid, said the free service allows the working single parents to spend a little extra time with their family.
“I raise my little girl on my own,” Ramirez said. “I’m a single parent, so that’s why I’m trying to do this. To help all the single parents out.”
Keysha Nabours, a nurse practitioner, praised Ramirez for the work he’s doing.
“It’s great that you can give back in your special way,” Nabours said. “He did an awesome job as you can see back there. It’s the small things that matter and it’s one less thing that I have to take care of.”
Ramirez said he wants to teach his kids good values.
“If I can put a smile on their face, that makes the world to me,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said the offer, which is for any nurse that is also a single parent working during COVID-19, is good through this Wednesday, April 22 before he has to return to his second job.
