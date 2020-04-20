Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ROWLETT, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a passenger opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus before hijacking it with two people aboard and leading officers on a chase that included a shootout in which he was eventually killed and three officers were wounded. Garland police officer Pedro Barineau says the man got on the DART bus at around 11 a.m. Sunday in Richardson, just north of Dallas, took the diver hostage and opened fire as DART officers attempted to stop the bus along the President George Bush Turnpike. He says the man led police on a chase to the suburb of Rowlett, where officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle. He says the man continued shooting after exiting the bus and police returned fire, killing him. The wounded officers' injuries aren't considered life-threatening.