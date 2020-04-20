Gov. Edwards will allow non-emergency procedures to resume Monday, April 27

Gov. Edwards daily COVID-19 update 4/17
By Nick Gremillion | April 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 5:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he will issue a new order to allow certain non-emergency medical procedures and surgeries to resume Monday, April 27.

The governor made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 news conference Monday, April 20.

Edwards says health care providers must meet certain requirements before opening up, including having a five-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The executive order allows healthcare providers to perform procedures that are time-sensitive and treat emergencies and prevent further harm. The order also allows dental procedures and surgeries.

