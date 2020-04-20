FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine to start the week, but more storms on the way by Wednesday

The primary threats with Wednesday’s front appear to be large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall amounts of around ½ to 1 inch will be possible and any leftover showers appear to move out quickly by early Thursday morning. This setup appears to be similar to Sunday’s storm system in that the strongest storms may stay north of Interstate 10 and be a bigger threat to the northern portion of our viewing area. We’ll keep you updated on this situation and let you know if the severe threat appears to be increasing or decreasing.