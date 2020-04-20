FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine to start the week, but more storms on the way by Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re off to a much quieter start with our weather this morning as storms from Sunday have moved well east of the area but are still impacting parts of the southeastern U.S. with severe storms in the early morning hours. Temperatures continue to settle down through the upper 50s and lower 60s with a few clouds lingering. Patchy areas of fog have developed but should fog should not become too terribly thick area-wide this morning.
We’ll get to enjoy a nice sunny afternoon ahead and briefly less humid today as northerly winds bring back the good feeling air, temporarily though. By tonight, winds begin to pull back onshore, so we’ll notice a steady uptick in the mugginess through the day Tuesday as a few clouds begin to return through the day. Tomorrow should feel noticeably warmer with highs in the middle 80s and southerly breezes 10 to 15 mph.
Our next weather maker is on target for a mid-week arrival, and there is a severe weather component that will likely be associated with it for parts of the region. The Storm Prediction Center already has a slight risk of severe weather noted in it’s Wednesday outlook, as the best chance of storms likely won’t arrive in Southwest Louisiana until later in the afternoon and evening.
The primary threats with Wednesday’s front appear to be large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rainfall amounts of around ½ to 1 inch will be possible and any leftover showers appear to move out quickly by early Thursday morning. This setup appears to be similar to Sunday’s storm system in that the strongest storms may stay north of Interstate 10 and be a bigger threat to the northern portion of our viewing area. We’ll keep you updated on this situation and let you know if the severe threat appears to be increasing or decreasing.
After Wednesday, the forecast clears out for Thursday and Friday with another weaker front on the way by early Saturday which could bring another round of showers early in the day and knock nighttime lows back into the 50s but seasonably warm highs continue in the long range forecast with each day expected to bring afternoon temperatures in the 80s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
