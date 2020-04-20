FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another storm system will arrive later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The humidity was relatively low Monday thanks to a weak cold front that arrive late Sunday. Temperatures were still warm but will drop quickly this evening.
Tuesday morning will see lows ranging from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the upper 60s at the coast, and we may see some patchy fog as well. By the afternoon temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the low to mid 80s except along the coast. Southerly winds will return and that will push the humidity levels higher.
Wednesday will feel more uncomfortable with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs will reach the low 80s. A storm system will pass to our north Wednesday night and that could bring some scattered showers or thunderstorms to SWLA, but the risk of severe weather is low with the nest chance remaining well to our north.
We will clear out Thursday as a weak cold front moves through. But this front will not change temperatures. Morning lows will remain in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Same forecast for Friday too.
Another weak cold front will move through Saturday and this may spark a few showers, but the rain chances is low at 20%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday but will drop a bit Sunday. Morning lows for Sunday and Monday will reach the mid to upper 50s in most areas!
We will have plenty of sunshine to begin next week and temperatures will be near-normal for this time of year. Yet another system will bring a chance of rain back by the middle of next week.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
