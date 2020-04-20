Dolphins spotted in Prien Lake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four dolphins were spotted swimming in Prien Lake on Monday near the Golden Nugget casino.
Lake Charles resident Lane Hendricks said he was on a boat with his family before spotting the dolphins, two small ones swimming alongside two adults.
“While we were letting a ship from the Bahamas pass, my wife spotted them,” Hendricks said. “Once the ship passed, they stayed in the area of where my boat was.”
Captain Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service said the amount of dolphins coming up further in the ship channel, which spans about 35 miles from the Gulf to the I-10 bridge, correlates with higher salinity levels.
“The ship channel is a straight pipeline shooting saltwater up into the upper regions of the estuary of Lake Charles,” Rue said. “So the water is salty all the way up here into the lake.”
Lake Charles has not had much rain this spring, which is why the waters are saltier. Rue said large amounts of rain can flood the river and flush out the saltwater.
In a typical spring with regular amounts of rain, the salinity levels would be lower and there wouldn’t be as many dolphins.
Rue said although it’s a little unusual to see dolphins in Prien Lake in mid-April, it’s not uncommon.
“Spotting dolphins in Louisiana waters is extremely common in the Calcasieu estuary,” Rue said. “When I drive over the bridge, you can see bait fish jumping and swirling, so the food source is there. The fish are there, so the dolphins are there.”
Hendricks said it was a neat experience, especially for his daughter to see in Lake Charles.
