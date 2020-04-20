Coronavirus surgery cancellations impact local athlete with knee injury

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been just over a month since elective surgeries in Louisiana were ordered to stop.
Those restrictions are being loosened next week, but surgeons have had to make tough calls over the last several weeks.
Nick Forsythe was counting down the days until his planned surgery: March 23, 2020.
But with days to go before his surgeon was set to repair a major tear to his knee caused by a sports injury, the coronavirus outbreak prompted them to delay the surgery that was deemed elective by the Louisiana Department of Health.
“My plan was heavy workouts to prepare for college...now with this injury, I’m kind of setback,” said high school athlete Nick Forsythe.
Forsythe has been around sports his entire life... a 2020 graduate and avid football and basketball player at Hamilton Christian.
“It was just a normal play on basketball, running back on defense...I tripped on someone and my leg went the wrong way," Forsythe said.
That unfortunate mishap on the court back in January resulted in 3 torn ligaments to his right knee and since the spread of COVID-19, it’s been an unusual journey to recovery.
“Tearing his ACL here and stretching his nerve that runs here... so that’s probably 1% of all knee injuries..a very rare and serious injury," said Brett Cascio MD.
Dr. Brett Cascio is an orthopedic surgeon with Lake Charles Memorial Health System specializes in sports medicine and has helped numerous athletes. Right now surgeries to correct injuries like Forsythe’s aren’t happening due to COVID-19. Cascio says it’s a battle for those seeking care as well as those providing it.
“The longer these injuries go untreated, the outcomes go down," Cascio said. "But to see people struggling and hurting and we have no solution other than giving pain medicine...that’s not good.”
There also have been large-scale cancellations of routine appointments that include measles vaccinations and screenings, such as colonoscopies and mammograms, that can detect possible cancers.
Cascio said his office usually performs about 80 to 100 surgeries a month. Since the Louisiana Department of Health’s mandate went into place, they’ve done about four. That means prolonged pain and possible joint damage for some patients.
During Monday’s press briefing, Governor Edwards said health care providers must meet certain requirements before opening up, including a plan in place to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms or test if possible; to ensure adequate physical distance between patients; must have a five-day minimum supply of PPE available; and must follow additional guidance outlined in the order.
Edwards says this order does not mean that all containment measures can be lifted across all facilities and specialties.
Officials say healthcare services other than medical and surgical procedures should continue to happen via telehealth when appropriate.
Click here to read the order from the Louisiana Department of Health.
“For us, it was an emergency...but there was nothing they could do," said Nick’s mom, Equilla Ceasar.
Although the timeframe of Nick’s recovery has reached month 3, he hopes the delay won’t affect his dream of suiting up to play ball at the collegiate level.
“Just trying to stay positive...gotta find the good in it."
Prior to Forsythe’s injury, he was being scouted by various colleges to play basketball. He says he hopes to attend LSU or Louisiana Tech in the Fall.
