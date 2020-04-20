Authorities searching for escaped trustee

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an escaped trustee who walked off his job detail in Lake Charles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says that Shane W. Cormier, 50, walked off his trustee job at the Calcasieu Correctional Center around 4:00 a.m. this morning, Apr. 20, 2020.
Cormier was qualified to be a trustee due to his non-violent offender status. He has been serving time for burglary, robbery, and theft since March. His last known address was 3644 Anthony Ferry Road in Sulphur and was last seen wearing navy blue scrubs.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows of Cormier’s whereabouts, to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or 911.
