We know many of you are missing loved ones during the stay-at-home order. Whether it be a grandchild or grandparent, cousin, or best friend we want to give you a chance to tell them just how much you miss them. You can take a picture with a sign or shoot a quick video and upload it here. You’re loved one will be able to watch it online and on Friday we are going air some of them right here on Sunrise. (Source: KPLC)