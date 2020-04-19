Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-OFFICERS-SHOT-TEXAS
Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say one police officer is dead and two others were wounded after a gunman “ambushed” them with a rifle at an apartment complex. Saturday's shooting happened in San Marcos, a fast-growing city between San Antonio and Austin. The city said in a statement that the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The two wounded officers were transported to a hospital but their condition wasn't immediately known. A news conference was scheduled for Sunday.
A few hundred protest COVID-19 orders at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A few hundred conservative activists have demonstrated on the steps of the Texas Capitol building to call for an end to social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The protest in Austin came despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Friday that he plans to start easing such restrictions next week. The rally was one of several that small-government activists and supporters of President Donald Trump have held or plan to hold around the country. It was organized by a host of Infowars, which is a part of a company owned by conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, who attended the rally.
Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South. The National Weather Service said numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina. Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening. The tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night. The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.
Border agent arrested in fatal shooting of Texas firefighter
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. border agent has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a firefighter in the Texas border city of Laredo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Ernesto Gillen is charged with murder in the shooting death of Guadalupe David De Luna. Neither Gillen nor De Luna were on duty at the time. Investigators say De Luna was shot after a domestic aleraction. A Laredo police spokesman says the two men were fighting and that it was a domestic incident involving a romantic relationship. He declined to provide more details.
4 Texas family members killed, suspect jailed without bond
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead. Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail on Friday on two counts of capital murder. Laredo police received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present. A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door. Police say they then interviewed Lopez and found the child's body a mile away.
Judge extends zookeeper's deadline to challenge convictions
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and federal wildlife violations has been granted more time to argue why his lawsuit challenging the conviction shouldn't be dismissed. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed a federal lawsuit against federal agencies and witnesses, claiming he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony. A federal judge decided to recommend dismissing his lawsuit and provided an April 28 deadline for objection filing. The Oklahoman reported that U.S. District Judge Scott Palk extended that deadline to May 28 after Maldonado-Passage said he’s isolated at a Texas medical facility.
10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ten years ago, an oil rig explosion killed 11 workers and unleashed an environmental nightmare in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, companies are drilling in even deeper waters where the payoffs can be huge but the risks are greater. Industry leaders and government officials vow to prevent a repeat of BP’s Deepwater Horizon disaster that spilled 134 million gallons of oil, killed fish, birds and other wildlife and fouled the region’s beaches. But some scientists and environmentalists say safety practices appear to be eroding and there are worries that spill cleanup tactics have changed little since 2010.
Police chase ends with vehicle theft suspect shot dead
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A vehicle theft suspect is dead after a police chase ended with the suspect fatally shot by officers. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says the chase began Thursday with an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle with two men and a woman inside eventually stopped, and its three occupants emerged and scattered. One of the men was captured, but the other got into another car and the chase resumed. When the car spun out and was surrounded by police vehicles, the man began ramming the vehicles and pinned a trooper. Officers opened fire, killing the suspect.
US governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from President Donald Trump are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus. They are acting even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous. Adding to the pressure are protests against stay-at-home orders organized by small-government groups and Trump supporters. They staged demonstrations Saturday in several cities after the president urged them to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors. Protests happened in Republican-led states, too. Meanwhile, infections kept surging in the Northeast.
Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court
HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he's tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn't have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo's final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.