Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials say 54 more people have died from COVID-19, but hospitalizations continue to decline. The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday said that brings the death toll in the state to 1,267. Health officials say 1,761 patients are hospitalized. That is down from a peak of 2,134 hospitalized patients on April 13. The number of patients on ventilators also continued to drop, to 347. That is down from a peak of 571 on April 4. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually clear up within weeks. For some, it can cause severe illness and be life-threatening.