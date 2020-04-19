FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Update on the severe threat as well as storms

So far this morning things have been relatively calm across Southwest Louisiana with a few storms into Vernon parish producing some heavy rain as well as some lighting, but the storms have remained below severe limit. There are currently some showers and a few rumbles of thunder across the region moving in from Texas and working their way off towards the north and east. We are still monitoring the storms closely as we are getting into the afternoon hours as there is still the threat for some of the storms to turn severe. This will be associated with the cold front moving through the region and the current timing of the strong to sever storms will be from around lunchtime through the afternoon hours. The primary threats with these storms will be damaging winds, large hail, and the possibility of a few tornadoes. Make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts in case warnings are issued. A great way to do that is through the KPLC 7Weather app, which is a free download for apple and android users https://www.kplctv.com/story/37832036/stay-up-to-date-with-the-kplc-weather-app/.