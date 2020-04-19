FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe threat diminishing, drying out into Monday

Moving through the rest of this evening we can’t rule out another shower or storm moving through Southwest Louisiana, but the severe threat remains low. The air mass is much more stable and worked over so that means we don’t have a great severe threat for the rest of the evening. Temperatures are currently in the middle 70′s across the the I-10 corridor and points south, temperatures north of I-10 are cooler with upper 60′s to lower 70′s. As we wake up on Monday morning a much calmer and nicer start to the day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with temperatures starting out in the lower 60′s for the majority of us, with a few upper 50′s for areas north. Monday will be a much nicer day as we see partly cloudy skies, but more sunshine than what we saw for Sunday. Temperatures warm into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for highs so a nice day to get out and enjoy the fresh air if you are able. Temperatures will be cool once again as we head into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. More sunshine and clouds are in the forecast for our Tuesday with warm temperatures into the lower 80′s once again. The good news is that we get two days of calm weather without the chance of rain after a stormy weekend.