Calcasieu preparing middle-schoolers for jump to high school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the rest of the school year now completely online, there is a concern that students transitioning from middle school to high school will miss out on learning key concepts.
Owen Clanton, middle school administrative director for Calcasieu Parish schools, says though, that despite losing out on a quarter of the school year, the transition to a virtual classroom could not have come at a better time.
"It happened when we were moving into testing and we were moving into spring break,” Clanton said. “The level of review, spiral review of those essentials, those what we call our “big rocks” or the essential standards that we need to ensure that the students have to successfully transition, you know, a lot of those have been covered."
Accommodating students and their different circumstances is a priority, including providing packets of work for students who don't have the means to work online.
"Obviously in this fluid situation, we have seen barriers come up but more excitingly we have seen the barriers be removed,” Clanton said. “We have tried to kind of section off what should take about a week’s worth of work and provide that, and ‘you can come back and get the next round.’ "
They are in the process of making sure the virtual classroom is reflective of the curriculum.
"The packets while right now, maybe don’t mirror, they definitely will be moving to be more aligned with what they were doing in the classroom, along with teacher’s blackboard sites,” Clanton said.
In the meantime, grades are at a hold for right now.
"Right now, we're just providing a structured activity, learning activity that parents and students can participate in at home because you can't ensure that everyone is getting it,” Clanton said.
Clanton did say they are in the process of creating grading standards.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.