Veteran runs Gibbstown Bridge 5K carrying flag on his shoulder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Gibbstown Bridge 5K may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but one local veteran still made the trek carrying a flag on his should.
The run is usually a fundraiser for the Sabine Pass Lighthouse Preservation Alliance, but this year it was a virtual race, with runners sending in pictures or maps of their routes.
Jeremiah Price still ran across the Gibbstown Bridge, though, waving an American Flag over his shoulder to bring awareness to the problem of veteran suicide.
Price said he was representing the veteran support group Team Red, White & Blue.
“I could think of none other than to carry our beautiful flag as I ran the entire way,” Price said. “This flag, our flag, means so much to so many different people. Especially now, when we as a society must stand together as one and make it through together to the other side.”
Price said he has lost many friends to suicide since returning from Iraq in 2005.
“I personally felt so much pride today, running in the rain, carrying Old Glory," Price said. "I’ve personally lost too many friends to veteran suicide and I would love to do all in my power to try and end this other pandemic.”
The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).
For more on veterans suicide prevention, click HERE.
