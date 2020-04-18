FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms today, greater threat for severe weather for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Another warm day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures warming into the middle and a few upper 70′s thanks to a little sunshine this morning.
As we progress through this evening we can’t rule out some showers and storms moving through the southern portions for the coastal communities up to the I-10 corridor. As of now the severe threat does look to remain low for this evening, but a few storms can’t be ruled out that containing gusty winds and some hail. Temperatures will be cooling down as well, but very slowly as we drop into the lower and middle 70′s. Lows will actually occur around midnight or just after as we are awaiting a warm front lifting through the region. Temperatures begin to warm up through Sunday morning, so lows will be in the middle and upper 60′s tonight, but by the time you wake up on Sunday morning we see lower 70′s. A first Alert Day has been issued for our Sunday as we are awaiting a strong cold front that could bring strong to severe storms throughout the region. Moving through Sunday we can expect a few showers during the morning with a wave of heavier rain and storms around lunchtime through the afternoon. A second batch looks to move through into the evening and that will bring the threat of severe weather with it as well. Primary modes of severe weather will be damaging winds, followed by tornadoes and large hail. The question will be where the storms set up and move through. Temperatures will be warm though as we see highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s and it will be important to as how much sunshine we see.
Going into Sunday evening things begin to calm down and high pressure will move back in for Monday and Tuesday behind the front, but temperatures won’t be falling as we can expect to still see highs in the lower 80′s and the lows will be in the lower 60′s. Sunshine and a few clouds will still be around for Monday and Tuesday and will be a nice day to get out and enjoy with some fresh air. Heading into Wednesday and Thursday another cold front will be moving in and that will increase those rain chances especially into Wednesday evening. Highs both days remain in the lower 80′s, but very mild starts to the day with lows in the middle and upper 60′s.
Into the end of next week we see a dry Friday, before yet another system looks to come in for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures do look to be a little cooler after this front, but that’s still a little ways away. For now, stay weather aware for tomorrow and have ways to receive the alerts and the whole KPLC 7Stormteam will track this through tonight and tomorrow.
