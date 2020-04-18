FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms today, greater threat for severe weather for Sunday

As we progress through this evening we can’t rule out some showers and storms moving through the southern portions for the coastal communities up to the I-10 corridor. As of now the severe threat does look to remain low for this evening, but a few storms can’t be ruled out that containing gusty winds and some hail. Temperatures will be cooling down as well, but very slowly as we drop into the lower and middle 70′s. Lows will actually occur around midnight or just after as we are awaiting a warm front lifting through the region. Temperatures begin to warm up through Sunday morning, so lows will be in the middle and upper 60′s tonight, but by the time you wake up on Sunday morning we see lower 70′s. A first Alert Day has been issued for our Sunday as we are awaiting a strong cold front that could bring strong to severe storms throughout the region. Moving through Sunday we can expect a few showers during the morning with a wave of heavier rain and storms around lunchtime through the afternoon. A second batch looks to move through into the evening and that will bring the threat of severe weather with it as well. Primary modes of severe weather will be damaging winds, followed by tornadoes and large hail. The question will be where the storms set up and move through. Temperatures will be warm though as we see highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s and it will be important to as how much sunshine we see.