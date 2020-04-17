SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 16, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 16, 2020.
Brandon Wayne Dinger, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court (5 charges).
Jesse Ray Pitcher, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Patrick Benton, 51, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Thomas Larce, 36, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer; battery of a police officer; trespassing.
Ryquerous Demond Bilbo, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helen Christine Ogea, 47, Westlake: Aggravated battery; home invasion.
Christine Marie Fontenot, 48, Westlake: Home invasion.
Darrell Eugene Nora, 66, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.
Ramon James Borel, 28, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; child endangerment (2 charges).
Samuella Jones, 65, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.
Edward Fitzgerald White Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal use of weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
