Some stimulus checks sent to wrong place

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It seems some of the people who most need those $1200 stimulus checks won’t be getting them any time soon.
That's because they were apparently sent to the wrong place. It's an issue coming up across the country:
They are the people who only deal in cash or use a tax preparer that allows the fees to come out of their refund. They have no personal direct deposit account number on their tax returns-- and so, their stimulus checks went to a third-party bank that facilitates financial transactions with a tax preparer.
Angela Guth with the Better Business Bureau says they received several complaints from people who thought the tax preparer had their money.
“The consumers that contacted us were very upset because they had filed their taxes just like they were supposed to. The money wound up going into third party sites. It’s a huge glitch in the system,” said Guth.
But Ron Fontenot of Winners Tax Service in Lake Charles had several clients whose stimulus checks went to the wrong place. He says the third-party bank he uses refused to accept the money.
“The IRS picked up information on taxpayers’ returns that sent direct deposit indicators to national banks or third-party banks that work with tax preparation companies. The individual tax preparation companies, regardless of brand, did not receive any funds,” said Fontenot.
Fontenot say, at last word, the IRS was still trying to decide how to deal with the situation.
“It has to be led by the federal government. They have to make a decision. They make the game plan. We will abide by it, but we don’t hold the funds. The federal government does,” he said.
A U.S. Treasury spokesman encourages such individuals to go to the “Get my Payment” app and provide the information requested to get their payment as soon as possible.
