Sam Houston’s Tavyen Grice signs with Division II member Benedict College

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sam Houston wide receiver Tavyen Grice is ready to start his college football career. He made the announcement on Friday that he’s officially signed to play for Benedict College in South Carolina.
Grice wrapped up his senior season in Moss Bluff with another lofty receiving total. Grice caught 122 passes for the Broncos in 2019 totaling 1,615 yards 13 touchdowns. In 2018, he caught 55 passes for 745 yards and seven touchdowns.
Grice said he expects to compete for playing time right away and is excited to join the Tigers.
“It just feels right for me! To be honest, it really didn’t matter what state I would be playing this fall just as long as it was the right fit,” Grice said in a statement to KPLC. “I prayed and asked God to send me to a school that would offer me a quality education and a great opportunity to utilize my skills. I strongly believe that Benedict College will definitely provide just that!”
Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry was named to the position in February after spending several seasons in Baton Rouge at Southern. Southern was Grice’s first offer as he also announced offers from Wayland Baptist, Ohio Wesleyan, Lyon College and Texas Southern.
“The coaches have made me feel like family. I know it will be a good fit for me and for the tigers,” said Grice. “I am excited and can’t wait to hit the field!”
