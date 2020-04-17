McNeese State University Band coordinates national virtual performance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When classrooms shifted online, McNeese State University Band Director Jay Sconyers said it was a difficult transition for him and other band classrooms across the nation.
“As schools began to close across the country, all of a sudden band director were kind of scrambling for things to do with their ensembles because what we do is a collaborative art form," Sconyers said.
In discussion with one of his composer friends, Sconyers came up with an idea to have his students perform a piece separately, but edit it together as one performance.
"I called a composer friend of mine, Ryan Williams, and said, 'Hey Ryan, I’m thinking about trying to do something virtually,’” Sconyers said. “‘Maybe a virtual composition for wind symphony, maybe the group could play with the recording, maybe we could put our parts together this way, but we need a piece that is specially written for this.”
Williams, who is based in South Carolina, composed the piece - fittingly titled “Maintaining Social Distance,” in one week.
To pay for the composing fees and to make sure the final product was high quality, Sconyers created a consortium with other universities.
“We thought, you know, we'll aim to get 8 or 10 groups because that would be really good for some of these schools that are struggling to find something to do,” Sconyers said. “And all of a sudden we have 25 schools."
27 schools, to be exact, from 18 different states and one school in Trinidad. The band directors used Zoom to coordinate and Williams stopped by the band classrooms to talk about the piece.
To make sure all the musicians (more than 100) are in-sync, Sconyers said they’re using technology they’ve never had to use before.
"There will be a click track, so just a track that actually has a click off the pulse off the music so instead of seeing a conductor, they’re actually hearing that along with the music playing,” Sconyers said. “So they’re able to stay on time and it doesn’t sound like a jumbled mess or anything like that.”
Students expressed excitement for the finished product.
"It’s amazing how Dr. Sconyers, and I mean obviously you know all the composers and directors as well, but they had this brilliant idea of turning this horrible pandemic into something so cool,” said McNeese sax player, Mark Portier.
“Maintaining Social Distancing” will debut on or around May 1st on YouTube.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.