Man accused of attempted second-degree murder following shooting near DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder following a shooting last night near DeRidder, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Mark Herford says deputies received a call in reference to a shooting on Donnis McWilliams Rd. around 9:21 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020.
When deputies arrived they found the victim, Larry E. Boyd laying on the road with a gunshot wound in his chest.
Boyd was transported to a local hospital and then later transferred to a medical center in Alexandria, where he is currently being treated.
During their investigation, deputies say they spoke to the suspect, Frankie Lee Vandever, 63. Deputies say Vandever admitted to them that he shot Boyd.
Vandever was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and the illegal use of weapons. His bond has not yet been set.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation into the shooting is still on-going.
