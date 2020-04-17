LCCP QB Dillon Simon commits to South Alabama

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep quarterback Dillon Simon has seen his recruitment pick up since February. Following his junior season, Simon was offered scholarships by Grambling, South Alabama, Prairie View A&M, Army and Lamar.
On Thursday, Simon announced he committed to play for coach Steve Campbell at South Alabama.
“I picked USA because it felt like a family when I talked to the coaches and we developed strong relationships with each other,” said Simon in a statement to KPLC. “They stayed in contact with me since they offered me.”
Simon stated that the Jaguars’ offensive system is similar to what the Trailblazers run on Friday nights. That’s good news for both Simon and USA as he totaled 2,561 passing yards and 25 TDs in 2019. In addition, the dual-threat quarterback also added 882 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.
Because of his athleticism (11.26 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 4.56 shuttle time), Simon was recruited by multiple schools at different positions. Simon said his passion is playing quarterback is that’s what he’s aiming to do in Mobile.
“I get the chance to compete on a bigger stage with my skill set," said Simon. "It’s also huge for my school because I get to put LCCP on the map as well as the city of Lake Charles.”
If Simon signs with USA, he’d be the first Lake Area quarterback to sign an FBS scholarship in over 20 years. Barbe quarterback Ryan Corcoran signed with ULM in 1999 before finishing his career at McNeese.
