Lake Charles Memorial gives updates on COVID-19 patients

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System gives COVID-19 updates that feature physicians talking about current conditions related to COVID-19 as part of the health system’s “Five Minutes on Friday,” video series.
Pulmonologist and critical care doctor Craig Broussard gave an update on Friday and said they are seeing a decrease in the number of ventilator days on COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
“We’ve successfully excavated several patients and some of our patients are nearing leaving the hospital,” Dr. Broussard said.
In the five-minute video, Dr. Broussard described the process of the virus in patients as he’s seen it.
Dr. Broussard said patients develop “very thick secretions,” that require a change of their endotracheal tubes, a tube that helps a patient breathe.
