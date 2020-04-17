Lake Charles Memorial gives updates on COVID-19 patients

April 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 2:02 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System gives COVID-19 updates that feature physicians talking about current conditions related to COVID-19 as part of the health system’s “Five Minutes on Friday,” video series.

Pulmonologist and critical care doctor Craig Broussard gave an update on Friday and said they are seeing a decrease in the number of ventilator days on COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

“We’ve successfully excavated several patients and some of our patients are nearing leaving the hospital,” Dr. Broussard said.

In the five-minute video, Dr. Broussard described the process of the virus in patients as he’s seen it.

Dr. Broussard said patients develop “very thick secretions,” that require a change of their endotracheal tubes, a tube that helps a patient breathe.

