Jrue Holiday feels Pelicans were playing their best and en route to playoffs

Holiday is coming off his third straight season averaging more than 19 points per game "I’m pretty much a year off of surgery and it took me about that time to really get back to playing at the level that I wanted to play at. I feel like a lot of it was my teammates. Obviously the way BI (Brandon Ingram) played this year was phenomenal. Just watching him and even going back now and watching highlights and watching the games that they play on TV – the playbacks – seeing how BI played, I feel like while I was in it I would try to match his level and his intensity. So he pushed me so much to kind of get to the place where I needed to be. "