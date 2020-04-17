Jennings RB Trevor Etienne picks up second SEC offer

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The recruitment for Jennings High School’s Class of 2022 running back Trevor Etienne has been picking up steam. Etienne announced Thursday he had picked up another major college offer from the University of Georgia.
The offer comes just four months after the sophomore back led Jennings to the Class 3A State Title game. The All-State selection totaled more than 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first full year of action.
Despite a broken leg in August of 2018 that ended his freshman season before it began, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers scouted Etienne the summer before during a camp, and felt comfortable enough to offer him a full-ride last May.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne showed support for his brother with a message that read ‘Dare to be different!’
Etienne is likely nowhere near making a decision, as the young running back will be swimming with Power 5 offers by the time of his signing day in 20 months.
