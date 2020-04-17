Gilroy adds four athletes to Fall signing class

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Track/Field and Cross-Country Head Coach Brendon Gilroy announced Friday the signing of four new athletes to his Fall signing class.
They will join Ellis Conway, Brannon Cheplak, Gideon Cheplak, Elias Loriposia, Olu Ogunyemi, and Kameron Aime who were announced back in January.
2020 McNeese XC/Track and Field Signees
Olivia Tzschach • JR • 100m/60m/TJ • Germany
Kayla Warner • FR • 800m/400m • Houston, TX • Klein Forest HS
Aubry Weyerstrass • FR • Pole Vault • Biloxi, MS • Biloxi HS
Stone Marion • FR • Multi Events • Friendswood, TX • Clear Brook HS
Fall 2020
In 2020 outdoor competition, she had a PR of 2:18.11 in the 800m and in indoor competition ran a PR of 58.11 in the 400m…
Coach Gilroy on Warner – “Kayla will be sort of a dual threat for us next year in the 800m and add more depth on the 4x400m relay.”
Aubry Weyerstrass • FR • Pole Vault • Biloxi, MS • Biloxi HS
She made her personal record of 11'0" at the Prince Jones Relays… in her senior season at Biloxi she earned the number one ranking in the state of Mississippi.
Coach Gilroy on Weyerstrass – “Aubry is a very smart and talented young lady, she will be a very nice addition our young pole vault group.”
Stone Marion • FR • Multi Events • Friendswood, TX • Clear Brook HS
In high school, Marion had personal best of 21-10 in the long jump, 6-2 in the high jump, and 43-7 in the triple jump.
Coach Gilroy on Marion – “Stone is a talented All round athlete and he will train as a Decathlete for us come the fall.”
Olivia Tzschach • JR • 100m/60m/TJ • Germany
Coach Gilroy on Tzschach – “Olivia will add more depth to both groups. She will be a valuable asset in both horizontal jumps especially triple jump. Come outdoors, she should compete right away for a spot in the relays.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.