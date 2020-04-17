FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking a severe storm threat late this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Noticeably milder this morning as temperatures have only managed to drop into the 50s as forecasted overnight. Clouds thickening up as light breezes begin to turn back onshore boosting humidity levels even more today and keeping a warmer feel in place. Despite the sunshine, temperatures warm up a little closer to 80 by this afternoon under an overcast sky.
One or two stray showers will begin to be possible later this afternoon and evening, but your Friday evening should be largely quiet as far as rain is concerned, just a bit warmer and muggier than this morning as lows tonight only drop into the 60s. A weak cool front will slip through the state overnight and bring a few showers along with after midnight with the front south of the coastline by Saturday morning.
The setup for Saturday brings the best chance of rain toward the evening hours as the front slips back to the north as a warm front with computer models showing a few stronger thunderstorms possible during the evening, with the main threat from any storms late Saturday being hail and gusty winds. Those storms look to be very isolated in nature with not everyone dealing with storms Saturday.
The threat of more storms continues to increase even more by Sunday as another area of low pressure moves in from the west. Unfortunately for our friends to the north, that threat of severe weather greater in the same areas that were dealt the devastating blow from the Easter tornadoes. Parts of Southwest Louisiana are included in the medium risk for severe weather on Sunday, but it will largely depend on how early in the day storms can develop.
The current thinking is that instead of a high tornado threat for Southwest Louisiana on Sunday, we instead see a larger complex of storms moving through possibly during the morning hours that could contain a threat for damaging wind gusts, with the tornado threat greatest to our north and east.
Our official forecast puts the greatest risk of severe weather generally north and east of the viewing area later in the day, but we’ll need to watch closely for any storms that could manage to develop across Southwest Louisiana and not right the threat completely off.
The First Alert Weather Team will be watching this situation closely and will let you know if our risk appears to be higher than currently forecasted, but for now just plan to stay weather aware on Sunday for any further updates to the forecast which are still likely to come!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
