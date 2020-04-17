FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight, a severe weather threat this weekend

Through the rest of this evening we can see the clouds to continue to thicken and temperatures to remain very mild as well as we slowly drop in terms of temperatures. If you are maybe heading out to grab some crawfish as it is National Crawfish Day the temperatures will be in the lower and middle 70′s through the evening slowly dropping back into the middle and upper 60′s by the time we reach Saturday morning. There is the threat for a few showers and storms this evening, but no severe weather is expect with these, just some gusty winds and heavy downpours possible where these storms set up. As we move into Saturday morning a few light showers will be around, but the majority of us will remain dry and the afternoon is shaping up to be mainly dry as we are in between rounds of rain. Highs on Saturday will warm back into the middle and upper 70′s once again. As we do head into the afternoon and evening we will be watching a second cold front moving into the region and this will bring us the potential for a few strong to severe storms. The primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds, and hail, lows into Sunday morning will be very mild as well as we only drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s for Sunday morning. The severe threat still exist into Sunday as well with the greatest chance being from the morning into the afternoon as of the latest model guidance. All modes of severe weather will be possible as we go into Sunday, but the greatest threat is damaging winds and hail. Stay tuned to the KPLC 7Weather app for the latest updates and the entire storm team will be watching it through the weekend.