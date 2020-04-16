Vernon Parish discusses plans for the remainder of 2019-20 school year

1. Our goals are to have every student (parent) complete a survey so the district can determine the ability to access and complete digital learning and internet educational activities. We will attempt to engage as many students as possible and provide students the opportunity to improve their final grade for the 2019-20 academic year. We will work with our administrators, teachers, and technology staff to provide guidance and support and plan to start the communication between teachers and students, digitally, by the week of April 27. Please refer to the VPSB website and your school website for more information. Again, our facilities will be closed but learning will continue. Many of you have been doing this already, and some of you have been working on traditional paper instructional packets. You can continue this and implement digital learning in addition. More information will follow. Administrators will be assisted and guided by central office staff as to procedures. Principals will then instruct and assist their teachers.