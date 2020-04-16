Vernon Parish discusses plans for the remainder of 2019-20 school year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the announcement and order by Governor John Bel Edwards on April 15 that all K-12 school facilities will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Vernon Parish schools released their plans to continue education.
Superintendent James Williams issued the following statement on Thursday:
Stakeholders:
1. Our goals are to have every student (parent) complete a survey so the district can determine the ability to access and complete digital learning and internet educational activities. We will attempt to engage as many students as possible and provide students the opportunity to improve their final grade for the 2019-20 academic year. We will work with our administrators, teachers, and technology staff to provide guidance and support and plan to start the communication between teachers and students, digitally, by the week of April 27. Please refer to the VPSB website and your school website for more information. Again, our facilities will be closed but learning will continue. Many of you have been doing this already, and some of you have been working on traditional paper instructional packets. You can continue this and implement digital learning in addition. More information will follow. Administrators will be assisted and guided by central office staff as to procedures. Principals will then instruct and assist their teachers.
2. Reminder, on Monday, April 20, Vernon Parish high schools will celebrate the seniors and spring sport athletes, families, fans, and coaches by participating in the national “Be the Light” campaign. Lights will be turned on at the school facilities at 8 p.m.
3. Office hours for school administrators will resume Tuesday, April 21. All school offices will be operational on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please call your schools and school to make appointments. Schools and school facilities will continue to remain on “shutdown” until further notice. The “stay at home” order exists until April 30, at this time. We will follow guidance from the LDOE, CDC, and LDHH before we open any schools and have any personal contact between our students, parents, teachers, and staff.
4. All grades and transcripts for students will be finalized and processed in the same time frame as always. The last day of school is Friday, May 22. School personnel will be in contact with their parents to give further guidelines for their students. Everyone will be given the opportunity to improve their existing grade in each class
5. Each high school will provide virtual graduation for their senior class. More information will follow. School administrators will be able to guide parents and students through those procedures and activities.
6. VPSB had 1721 lunch applications submitted and verified for Emergency Meals to You. This information has been submitted to Baylor University. They will then submit information to a third-party vendor and meals should be mailed or UPS shipped to homes starting the week of April 20.
7. I have encouraged all school employees to have 2 plans. We should now be ready to implement our plans for not returning to school this academic year. Teachers, administrators, support staff, central office staff, parents, and students, please follow the same timelines, procedures, and schedules that you would normally do during this time each year. These last 6 weeks of school is important for deadlines and for finalizing everything to close out the school year. Remember, school is still scheduled to continue, we just must do it in a different method.
Thank you for everything that each of you have done during these uncertain times. It has not been easy and has only been manageable through the efforts of our people. This includes patience, perseverance, and willingness to do more than normal. I appreciate the support from each of you and we all should appreciate the support from our entire school board. They have been nothing but helpful and supportive in everything we have asked of them. Again, until things change (which they do daily), I wish all of you the best and encourage you to continue social distancing, follow “stay home” orders, and practice all the good health recommendations.
