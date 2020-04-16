SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 15, 2020.
Jessica Hope Leblanc, 33, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Gary Mitchell Badgett II, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joshua Daniel Goleman, 30, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daquarius Dawane Davis Rochon, 24, Hayes: Theft under $1,000; first offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kylon Dartez Fisher, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000.
Roxina Nmn Ware, 57, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions (2 charges); contempt of court.
Dallas Taylor Burnett, 26, Shreveport: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kentrell Joseph Dunn, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm.
Coby Jermond Simon, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Janaysha Renee Seymore, 21, Lake Charles: Failure to obey traffic control signals; disturbing the peace; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jessica Nicole Sikes, 37, Westlake: Burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gerard Paul Victorian, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
