SWLA Alliance tracks grocery shopping, gas station visits during stay-at-home order

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the stay-at-home order from Governor John Bel Edwards remains in place, the SWLA Economic Development Alliance is working to track visits to area businesses.
Over the last month, many have pointed to full parking lots of Southwest Louisiana grocery stores and questioned whether people were heeding the warning to stay home and practice social distancing. New data shows grocery stores have seen more visitors during this time period compared to 2019.
“Around that time, March 13-16, is when things really started to set in," said Dan Groft, Ph.D., Director of the H.C. Drew Center for Business and Economic Analysis. "You started seeing a lot more people go to the grocery store and buy, not only food... but also hand sanitizer, toilet paper, all that, and that’s what being reflected partly in this data.”
The data he’s compiled comes from Buxton, an analytics company, which uses GPS tracking to show visits to grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and other hot spots. The graphs compare this year’s visits to last year.
“After that initial rush, with everybody out there buying their things, then it started to come down. You had the stay at home order as well,” said Groft pointing to a decline in the number of visits to grocery stores in late March.
That dropoff could be seen in many parishes, some even dropping below the number of visits recorded in 2019. However, Calcasieu Parish’s rate this year during the stay-at-home order remains higher than last year. Groft says to keep in mind that Calcasieu Parish is not only more populated but many from other parishes may come in to shop.
One graph that shows some bittersweet results is the number of gas station visits. Data from many parishes show people are topping off their tank less often.
Could that be a good sign that people are listening to state and local leaders and are stay home more?
“Theaters are closed down, casinos are closed down, schools are closed down and you don’t have a lot of commuting back and forth," said Groft. "People are working from home more so they don’t need to drive as much as they used to.”
Or does the decline in stops at the gas station reflect something else happening?
“A sad note, a very sad note is that people are losing jobs, too, so people aren’t driving to work as much,” explains Groft.
While for health reasons we’d like to see the number of people out and about drop dramatically, Groft notes that this data also corresponds to Southwest Louisiana’s financial health.
“What does this say about our economy? Well, if services are dropping and people aren’t spending as much money and people are losing jobs... that means everything from lower jobs, to lower output, to lower tax revenues as well so it’s something that we have to track.”
While Groft explains this is just a snapshot of data, it’s clear our economy across the country is suffering. He says the information collected will be useful to track when and how we recover.
Another effort to track movement during the stay-at-home order is being made by Unacast. In its interactive map, you can see how well your area is doing at social distancing.
