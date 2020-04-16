Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — UCLA running back Joshua Kelley was looking forward to visiting various NFL teams, checking out their facilities and meeting coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the pre-draft process. Instead, because the NFL on March 13 barred all in-person pre-draft visits, Kelley and other prospects had to do “virtual” visits with teams. Their conversations with coaching staffs took place on video conferencing technology like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago coach James Wade jokes he might have an advantage in the WNBA’s virtual draft despite picking from France where it will be after midnight when the Sky make their first choice. Wade will be working from his home Friday night in Montpellier, France where he has been staying with his wife and son since early March. Wade drafted from a hotel room in Hungary last year as the Russian team he coaches in the winter was in the European Final Four. So while some of his peers will have to adjust to the with WNBA coaches and general managers scattered throughout the country, Wade has been there, done that.
UNDATED (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has resumed throwing as he recovers from March groin surgery. Houston manager Dusty Baker says Verlander, who had surgery on March 17, is “doing great” and is throwing as he continues his rehabilitation. Now that the start of the season has been delayed because of the new coronavirus, it makes it much more likely that Verlander will be ready when the season begins. Baker said he isn’t worried about when the season will begin because he doesn’t fret about things that are out of his control.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal. New York will receive the 12th pick in the WNBA draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also will receive Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas gets Washington's first-round pick in 2021 and New York's second-round pick in 2021. The Liberty now have four of the top 15 picks in Friday’s draft, including the No. 1 pick.
UNDATED (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker celebrated Jackie Robinson’s legacy on the 73rd anniversary of the fall of the major league color barrier and lamented the lack of African Americans in today’s game. Only 7.7% of players were African American on opening day last year, and Baker and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts are the only two African American managers in the majors.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — The Byron Nelson golf tournament has a new home course. The tournament will be played at TPC Craig Ranch when it returns to the PGA Tour schedule next year. The course is about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas. The announcement comes three months after officials said the tournament was moving from the links-style Trinity Forest Golf Club that was built on a former landfill south of downtown Dallas. Trinity Forest was scheduled to host the Nelson for the third and final time in May. But the Nelson is among the PGA Tour events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has signed transfers Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless. Both will have to sit out next season because of NCAA rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Gibson was the second-leading scorer for a North Texas squad that won the Conference USA regular-season title. He averaged 14.5 points and 1.4 steals per game last season. Harkless spent two seasons at Cal State Northridge. He averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and a Big West-leading 1.7 steals last season.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft over the course of the season This is the final installment with the draft on Friday. The coaches weren’t allowed to select players for their own team. Oregon players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally are expected to be taken with the top two picks, marking the third time that players from the same team will go 1 and 2 in the draft.