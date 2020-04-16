Graduating nursing students prepare for COVID-19

“Since we’re so short of nurses and everything is so needed right now, are they going to throw us just kind of in there? That’s some of what my classmates were saying," Miles said. “But I’m sure our facilities will take care of us. It’s kind of something, I don’t want to say you like signed up for it, but it’s kind of something I picked, so I’m not scared about it. I’m more anxious to see what will happen.”