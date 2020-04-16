FULL VIDEO: Dr. Cavanaugh, Dr. Welke address COVID-19 questions during Calcasieu briefing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh says the hardest questions at this point in the fight against COVID-19 is determining the path forward, but she and other Calcasieu officials say it’s too soon to let up on staying at home and social distancing.
Nobody wants to say the word hurricane right now, but with hurricane season right around the corner, Calcasieu officials said during a briefing Thursday that that’s part of the preparation plans, too.
Statewide, 126,586 tests for coronavirus have been given, but Cavanaugh, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, says she hopes eventually everyone is tested to help plan the safest path forward.
Calcasieu coroner Dr. Terry Welke disputed misinformation that some deaths reported as COVID-19 should not be.
Welke said there have been 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in Calcasieu. One of those has not yet been reported on the state website.
“Unfortunately, there are about that many in the parish that are on ventilators,” Welke said. “So, I’m sure that number will continue to rise. But only the deaths directly related to the coronavirus are placed on the death certificate.”
Welke also expressed serious concern that people are not adequately social distancing.
“Young individuals think they’re not going to have any problems, but we have no idea what the pulmonary, lung issues are going to be over the long haul,” Welke said. “I think a lot of people are not taking this seriously enough. They need to go ahead and do that social distancing better.”
Welke says he would like people wearing masks or some sort of facial cover if they’re going to be around others.
Officials say hurricane preps that may have to include social distancing are under discussion now. Hurricane season starts in June.
“The benefit of sheltering, which can save lives, is paramount, and you might have to take a little more risk with distancing, but you could still adjust for that,” said Bryan Beam, Calcasieu Parish administrator. “So, I believe that’s accounted for and easily planned now that we know. The one good thing about hurricanes is you have a season, so you know when it’s coming.”
And many other efforts continue aimed at helping the community - including 2,000 food boxes to be given away April 29. Details are to follow in the days ahead.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.