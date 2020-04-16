FreshKo Foodservice delivers to the public amid coronavirus pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Freshko is making it easier for Lake Area residents to stack up during COVID-19 outbreak.
The broad line food distributor that serves Louisiana restaurants and casinos has made the best out of their situation during this difficult time by delivering products to the public.
Approximately 85% of businesses associated with the food distributing company have either shut down or conduct take-out only, Freshko chief financial officer Homer Robin said. Freshko offers delivery with help from local company Gophr.
“We actually got our Packers to pack us, instead of 60 pounds, four three-pound bags of the same product," Robin said. “Someone has been greeting them at the entrance of the warehouse, handing them the sheet, then you place your order, give it back to us and we’ll process it for you and get you moving.”
Robin said despite the concern for local businesses once the pandemic arose, the company was able to think outside of the box.
“Friends were calling and asking us “What we were going to do?’" and we indicated that we would attempt to sell to the public,” Robin said. “This is opening a door that we didn’t think we would ever walk through. And that’s awesome. So, we had to find a different niche for what we normally are used to."
