FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful afternoon, but rain and storm chances increase for the weekend

By Jacob Durham | April 16, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 3:10 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a lovely day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as we have warmed into the lower 70′s. Winds have shifted and that will allow for an increase in our humidity moving forward.

For this evening its perfect weather to maybe pull up a chair in the backyard and relax and enjoy nature as there is plenty of sunshine to go around. There is a nice breeze blowing out there as we are seeing them shift out of the southeasterly direction after a more easterly direction this morning. This will lead to an increase in our humidity values as we head into the overnight and especially into Friday. A few clouds begin to move in during the overnight period and that will help to keep temperatures a little warmer tonight than the last couple as well as the winds out of a more southerly direction. Temperatures for this evening slowly fall and will continue to fall through the overnight into the lower ad middle 50′s. After a cool start to our Friday temperatures will be warming into the middle and upper 70′s. Cloud cover will be the theme for tomorrow as we see mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions with little sunshine. Good news is the rain looks to hold off for the daytime hours and then we begin to see those chances increasing.

Moving into Friday night we watch a cold front moving into our region, which will kick off some showers and even a few storms as we head into the late evening and early hours of Sunday. Lows will be around ten degrees warmer than what we saw on our Friday morning as we start out in the lower and middle 60′s. Most models don’t suggest an all day rain event for Saturday with rounds of rain moving through, but a chance of rain does remain for all of Saturday. The first piece of energy moves out and then a second looks to move in as we head into Sunday and this system looks to be a little stronger and could bring some strong to severe storms to our region. This is a very similar set up to what we saw last weekend, so we will continue to watch and update you as we go. Temperatures this weekend will be warmer as well as we see highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.

The warmer weather continues into next week as well with highs in the lower 80′s and lows in 60′s through the week. We start out dry for the new week with Monday and Tuesday dry and then the rain chances begin to increase into Wednesday and Thursday with another front. If you can enjoy the rest of the nice weather today and keep your eye on the latest updates for the weekend.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

