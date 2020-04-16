FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A wonderful afternoon, but rain and storm chances increase for the weekend

For this evening its perfect weather to maybe pull up a chair in the backyard and relax and enjoy nature as there is plenty of sunshine to go around. There is a nice breeze blowing out there as we are seeing them shift out of the southeasterly direction after a more easterly direction this morning. This will lead to an increase in our humidity values as we head into the overnight and especially into Friday. A few clouds begin to move in during the overnight period and that will help to keep temperatures a little warmer tonight than the last couple as well as the winds out of a more southerly direction. Temperatures for this evening slowly fall and will continue to fall through the overnight into the lower ad middle 50′s. After a cool start to our Friday temperatures will be warming into the middle and upper 70′s. Cloud cover will be the theme for tomorrow as we see mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions with little sunshine. Good news is the rain looks to hold off for the daytime hours and then we begin to see those chances increasing.