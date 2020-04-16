FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer pattern ahead with weekend rain chances returning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Chilly temperatures are on tap again this morning with widespread 40s across Southwest Louisiana but without the wind that was the main issue yesterday. In fact, it’s very calm out there this morning with temperatures warming up a little faster through the daytime. We’ll get this last day of full sunshine so make sure to enjoy it before clouds return Friday.
With the sunshine in place, afternoon temperatures top out in the middle 70s with lighter winds overall, and humidity values again stay low enough to keep the pleasant feel in place. Through the evening, clouds will begin to thicken up as temperatures drop through the lower 60s and upper 50s overnight, a marked warm-up from the past few cold mornings.
Clouds will be in place most of the day Friday with very limited sunshine. Despite those clouds, it will still be a warmer day with onshore breezes and high temperatures near 80 by the afternoon. There is a slight 20% rain chance in place tomorrow for nothing more than a stray shower that would pass rather quickly if it formed at all. Temperatures stay even milder Friday night as the muggies will be on full return.
An advancing front will move into the state late in the day Saturday, increasing our chance for showers and thunderstorms toward the second half of the day, mainly toward the late-afternoon and evening. We’ll likely not see much rain from this system, but some scattered thunderstorms will be possible later in the day and through the evening hours.
By Sunday, additional rain and thunderstorms will be likely as the front quickly retreats back northward as a warm front and a new area of low-pressure rides along the front through the state. Some briefly heavier rain at times will be possible on Sunday, but the severe weather threat remains near zero this these weekend storm systems.
Next week brings the return of sunshine with highs remaining warm in the 80s and lows at night in the 60s. Another series of storm systems will begin to impact the area by the middle of next week, with details still to be determined on exact timing and severity, so stay tuned for details on that over the days ahead.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
