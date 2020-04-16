Better Business Bureau warns people about Facebook quiz scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a stay at home order in place until at least Apr. 30, a lot of people are spending more time online.
“Right now, people have a lot of time on their hands and so they’re sharing these quizzes so we’re seeing them come up more and more often. The problem with these questions is that they’re asking private, sensitive information," Angela Guth, president of the Lake Charles Better Business Bureau, said.
These questions that you may have set as a security question on your bank accounts.
“What’s your mother’s maiden name? What street did you grown up on? What high school did you attend? Those type of questions - you should not be sharing that information with anyone," Guth said.
Avoiding these quizzes can help protect you and your social media friends.
“Whenever you start sharing that sensitive information, and then maybe a couple months down the road you information gets compromised. It may be a little hard to go back and say at what point did I compromise my security," Guth said.
Even a recent Facebook trend to honor the class of 2020 seniors can put you at risk.
“People are sharing their class photos. They’re saying “Class of let’s say 1990 Barbe High School.” Those are two more indicators you’re sharing with scammers," Guth said.
She said of course there are quizzes that are safe, but just be cautions.
“In this day and age, scammers are getting very good. There’s a lot of good happening in the world but there are also scammers waiting to take advantage of people,” Guth said.
The Better Business Bureau said it’s best to be skeptical. Just because these quizzes seem innocent and fun, doesn’t mean there’s no risk. If you feel like you’ve been scammed, you can go to their scam tracker.
