Agriculture industries in SWLA affected by COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Industries across the country are being affected by COVID-19, including the agriculture industry in Southwest Louisiana.
The pandemic began in the midst of crawfish season.
Willie Danos, a crawfish and cattle farmer, said crawfish is seasonal and although prices are historically lower after Good Friday, he didn’t expect prices to fall like this.
“We rely heavily on direct-to-consumer market," Danos said. “Restaurants, large social gatherings, catering, and with the government’s orders to close restaurants and large social gatherings, you know that’s had a direct impact on the crawfish industry as far as to sell our product.”
Danos said crawfish farmers are impacted because of numerous factors.
“We’re taking a hit because we can’t catch the crawfish that we normally catch because the buyers can’t move them, and the price that we’re receiving is substantially lower than it has been in the past years," Danos said.
Cattle prices have also dropped due to the pandemic. Danos said supply doesn’t meet the demand.
“Right now, there’s basically too many cattle coming off the feed right now for the demand," Danos said. "They’re having a hard time supplying where they’re processing these cattle. Those lines, they’re having a hard time getting people to work to keep up with the processing and then they’re having some logistical issues with the trucking to get it to the grocers.”
Danos said declining prices are reflective of what’s happening to the economy as a whole.
“When all the other markets fall, the ag [agricultural] commodities drop also," Danos said. "So I mean everything, the stock market fell quite a bit, and you know all commodities followed suit, at least the cattle did.”
Danos said he believes his crawfish season will end in May but that it has mostly to do with the weather and less to do with the market.
