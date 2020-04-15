SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 14, 2020.
Mark Allen Leger, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lakeisha Shanelle Griffin, 24, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Lillian Shonta Brown, 38, Leesville: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Tyler Anthony Maronge, 26, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Travis Lamond Melbert, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.
John Robert Stevens Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Trespassing (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges); battery of a police officer; theft under $1,000; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer.
Joseph Daniel Lapoint, 20, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Roberta Janeen Cedillo, 45, Midland, TX: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; obscenity; trespassing; resisting an officer.
Davi Guerra Seaman Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Pedrick Alfred Harris Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of a police officer.
