Mark Ingram sees himself playing until he’s at least 34 years old

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When the Saints let Mark Ingram walk in free agency during the 2019 offseason, the then-29-year-old had 1,321 rushes for 6,007 yards over 8 seasons. After putting up his third-best rushing total (1,018 yards) on his fourth-highest rush attempts (202) in his first year with the Ravens, Ingram is re-evaluating how much longer he can play.
“I’m just blessed and thankful the Lord has my body feeling this way," Ingram told members of the Baltimore media, according to the Ravens’ team website transcription. "I’m with a great team that takes care of me, and I feel like I can play this game at a high level – at the highest level – for at least another four or five years. I feel like that. I honestly do.”
“My body feels good. I’m moving good. I have nothing really lagging. If I do, I’ll be working on it, rehabbing it, strengthening it up so all my weaknesses are turning into my strengths. I just want to be the best, man. I want to be one of the best. When you talk about running backs who had long, prestigious careers, I want to be in that discussion. I want to be talked about that way. I just want to be the best player that I can be. I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level, and I feel like I can do that for a long time. So, God willing, I have health and all that. But yes, it’s not to prove anybody wrong, but it’s basically to prove everyone who believed in me all this time right. And myself, I have goals for myself, man, so I’m chasing them really hard, and I just feel like I’m going to keep getting better with the experience, with the knowledge and how I’m training and taking care of my body mentally, physically [and] emotionally. My family [giving] me support – I just feel like I can play this game at a high level for a long time.”
Ingram was replaced in New Orleans by Latavius Murray while previous backfield mate Alvin Kamara, struggled in large part due to injuries. Kamara has been thrust into the spotlight this week after his draft class peer, Christian McCaffrey, received a 4-year, $64 million extension. “I think he deserves that – 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving," Ingram said. “He’s just a high percentage or a high volume of that offense, and he’s an impact player. Why should a running back be treated less than another position? All these other positions get high numbers. Why is it that the running back is subject to that? Why does the running back have to be the red-headed stepchild?”
"I think he deserves that number. His value on the team, his value across the league, his leadership, everything. I think he deserves that, and I think other running backs deserve bigger contracts as well. Todd, obviously he’s taken a pay cut, but still it’s kind of like a cooler deal for him. Hopefully, Derrick [Henry] gets somewhere around there. Alvin [Kamara] is coming up. All these young running backs. [Ezekiel] ‘Zeke’ [Elliott], he was at like 15 [million], I think. I think when David [Johnson] signed, he was around like 10 [million] or 13 [million], something like that. I don’t know what the numbers were exactly, but I think running backs deserve to get compensated for what they do. Running the ball, catching the ball, being able to block – running back is essential to the success of a team. I feel like we should be treated as such. I’m all for his [McCaffrey’s] deal. I’m excited for his deal. Hopefully, the running back market keeps increasing.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.