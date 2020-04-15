Local title companies offer OMV services over the phone, curbside

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed across the state.
But — they want you to know you can still get their services done at local title companies.
“Pre COVID-19 we were able to do everything the DMV could do. But, after the Governor’s stay-at-home order they were only allowing us to do title transfers through the mail," Manager at Southern Title and License in Sulphur, Whitney Perry, said.
However, this week, local title companies like Southern Title and License are now able to offer a variety of OMV services again.
“We’re able to now do title transfers, renew your stickers, and issue you any lost plates. We can do that over the phone, through email or curbside," Perry said.
In order to follow those social distancing guidelines, Perry said they do have some limitations on services they can offer.
“The main thing we can’t offer right now is the issuance of a driver’s license. We can’t renew, do a duplicate or change an address. We can do the reinstatement if you have a no insurance flag, but we can’t physically issue you a new driver’s license," Perry said.
She said they’re urging people to call in before showing up.
“Right now what we really do want is those essential businesses like AT&T if you need to renew that vehicle tag or if you have to do interstate haul or if you have to travel to work out of state. We would really rather those people have to come here and everybody else can give us a call and we figure out how we can services you over the phone through mail or over email," Perry said.
If you are one of those people who requires a services that must be done in person, Perry said they’ve had to change the way they do business to limit contact.
“When you pull up we will come outside, we’ll meet you with our clipboard, we’ll find out what you need and figure out how to help you as safely as we can and with as little contact as possible," Perry said.
You can use the OMV website for services and the LA Wallet app is now allowing driver’s licenses and IDs to be renewed through the app.
