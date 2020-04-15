Local bike sales increase following stay-at-home order

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, business is booming for local bike shops. As more people look for ways to enjoy the outdoors while still practicing social distancing.
“We were actually closed for the first week or two, and then as soon as I opened the doors, it was just non-stop, all day long," said Capitol Cyclery Manager Ross Gerace.
While several businesses are closed due to the stay-at-home order, bike shops like Capitol Cyclery are still open...and right now, business is thriving.
“The boom has caused a lot more interest in cycling because people don’t have a lot to do," Gerace said.
As a means of transportation, bike shops are considered essential during this pandemic, and their product is a hot commodity.
“In the last week, we’ve done a lot more business," Gerace said. "In the last 3 days actually, we’ve done that much business that it would almost cover 2 weeks worth of sales.”
Gerace said he’s only allowing a few people into the store at a time, to follow CDC guidelines.
Just like the shop is adhering to social distancing, so are the riders.
“As a family, we like to ride bikes and stuff. I had a bike that needed to be repaired, so I came in to get it repaired," said customer Ed Aucoin. "It’s good to come into a place and it’s not too crowded...that’s what we’re trying to do, stay away from large crowds.”
As for the types of bikes, locals are buying...
“Lots of cruiser bikes, hybrids & mountain bikes and kids bikes too," said Gerace. "Conversations are basically all about the coronavirus.”
Gerace says although these are difficult times for everyone, he’s thankful his business can help bring a little light to a dark situation, by encouraging people to stay active.
“We appreciate businesses making the effort to keep things clean and ultimately keep us safe,” said Aucoin.
Since the stay-at-home order, management says they’ve averaged at least 15 bike sales per day, which is an increase.
Capitol Cyclery is also accepting online orders at this time as well.
